British envoy calls on Fazl

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott and Political Secretary Sam Fletcher called on JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad.

Mutual interests, Pakistan's relations with Afghanistan and India, women's education in Afghanistan, and the return of refugees came under the discussion during the meeting.

Marriott urged support for women's education, while Fazlur Rehman emphasised considering Islamic and Pashtun backgrounds.



The JUI head highlighted the improving peace situation in Afghanistan, addressing human rights violations. Fazlur Rehman also blamed the West's support for Israel and called for a reconsideration, stressing the importance of preserving cultural traditions in women's education.

Other JUI-F leaders were also present at the meeting.