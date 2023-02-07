Share:

The district and sessions court on Tuesday issued a detailed verdict of Osama Satti murder case.

As per details, the court awarded a death sentence to two cops and a life sentence to three.

The detailed verdict stated that the Muddasir did not open the fire, it was Saeed Ahmed who opened fire from a machine gun and Shakeel Ahmed was driving the vehicle.

Four bullets were fired by Iftikhar from 9MM and 17 bullets were fired from SMG by Mustafa whereas Osama Satti got 11 bullet wounds and lost two litres of blood which resulted in his death.

The detailed verdict further stated that the victim’s father told the court that the five accused had a fight with the victim and threatened to kill him.

The eyewitness revealed that the police stopped the car and opened fire at it. The evidence also proves that Osama Satti was intentionally killed.

Instead of shifting the injured to the hospital they stayed on the road for a long time. Rescue 1122 was told about the wrong address and after a while, the ambulance returned.

Hence the court awarded a death sentence to Mustafa and Iftikhar while a Life sentence was awarded to Mudassir, Shakeel and Saeed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Osama Satti was killed by Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) personnel after they claimed that the boy refused to stop his vehicle at a checkpoint following a robbery report on the wireless in Islamabad. The post-mortem report later found that the boy was shot multiple times from the front.