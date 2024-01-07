Justice must be seen to be done: CJP

Justice Qazi Faez Isa says it is not necessary for every citizen to agree with court’s rulings n Defends live-coverage of court hearings n Says it gives people confidence that justice is being served.

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa has emphasised district courts’ role in boosting public confidence in the judiciary.

Addressing an event at the Federal Judicial Academy in Islamabad on Saturday, he said the district judiciary should ensure fairness and treat the lawyers with respect. He said justice must not only be done but be seen to be done.

The Chief Justice underscored the need to discourage frivolous litigation, emphasising that the imposition of costs is the only way to stem this issue. Qazi Faez Isa also stressed for environment protection saying it is the matter of our future.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa also said that not every citizen of the country needs to agree with the court’s rulings but justice being served should be apparent in the decisions.

“Every citizen has the right to disagree with the decisions of judiciary. It isn’t necessary that the citizens concur with [the decisions] but justice should be seen being done in judicial decisions,” the top judge said while addressing the ceremony.

He said that the academy was working under a strong board and its success is the success for everyone.

CJP Isa said that as many as 3,200 judges are working in the country and the academy is providing training on different levels.

He said that the academy brings together judges from different provinces and regions on a single platform where they can share their experiences and ideas with each other. He further stated that he feels satisfied by seeing the use of modern technology in the judicial academy. The top judge said that live coverage of the hearings of the cas­es gives the viewers, es­pecially the students, an opportunity to learn, the top judge said while com­mending the live hear­ing of the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act case. “Live coverage gives people the confidence that justice is being served,” CJP Isa said.