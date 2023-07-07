Netherlands book World Cup ticket as Scotland crash out

BULAWAYO-Bas de Leede followed up his five-wicket haul with a brisk century and propelled Netherlands to qualify for the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 with a four-wicket victory over Scotland.

Set to chase 278, the Netherlands had a challenging task to book their spot in the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 as they had to amass the total in 44 overs to leapfrog Scotland in the CWC Qualifier Super Six standings. The Dutch, however, pulled off an astonishing entry into the World Cup by completing the run chase in 42.5 overs courtesy of a brisk century by de Leede.

The all-rounder smashed seven boundaries and five sixes on his way to top score for the Netherlands with a 92-ball 123. Netherlands had a cautious start to the run chase and they were 72/2 in the 15th over when de Leede walked into bat. The right-handed batter spearheaded Netherlands’ pursuit and stitched brief partnerships with Wesley Barresi (11), Teja Nidamanuru (10) and skipper Scott Edwards 25 before finally received subtle support at the other end in the form of Saqib Zulfiqar.

The duo then stitched a match-defining partnership for the sixth wicket and added 113 runs in 69 deliveries to put their side in complete command. Bas de Leede got run out in the 43rd over when his side needed only two more runs. Zulfiqar, on the other hand, carried his bat all the way through and remained unbeaten with a 32-ball 33 which featured three boundaries and a six.

Put into bat first, Scotland raised a decent total of 276/9 in the allotted 50 overs. Top-order batter Brandon McMullen was the star for Scotland with the bat as he scored an anchoring century. He scored 106 off 110 balls, laced up with 11 boundaries and three sixes.

Skipper Richie Berrington also played a cautious 64-run knock from 84 deliveries. Tomas Mackintosh’s brisk 38-run cameo at the backend lifted Scotland to a commendable total, which in the end, turned out insufficient for their bowlers to defend. Bas de Leede was the hero for the Netherlands with the ball also as he returned with 5/52 in his 10 overs. Ryan Klein bagged two wickets while Logan van Beek made one scalp.