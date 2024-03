Shaheen Afridi has achieved a new milestone by becoming the only third blower to take 100 wickets in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).



Lahore Qalandars' captain reached to three figures by dismissing Naseem Shah of Islamabad United during a 23rd PSL 9 match at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.



Wahab Riaz holds the distinction of being the first bowler to achieve 100 wickets in PSL history, leading the league's all-time wicket-takers with an impressive tally of 113 wickets.