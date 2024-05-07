Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Punjab governor’s oath taking delayed on PML-N’s request

Staff Reporter
May 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE   -   The swearing-in ceremony of the newly nominated Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider has been postponed reportedly on the request of the PML-N. Sardar Salim Haider, the nominated governor from the PPP was supposed to take the oath of office yesterday evening at six o’clock. Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court Shahzad Khan was to administer the oath of office to the new governor. Sources in the Governor House said that the outgoing Punjab Governor Mohammad Balighur Rehman was in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and the PML-N had requested to delay the swearing-in ceremony till the return of Balighur Rehman who is scheduled to come back on 8th of May. The swearing-in of Sardar Salim Haider may take place on 9th of May, said the sources. The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and First Lady Aseefa Bhutto will also participate in the ceremony.

Staff Reporter

