9th Islamabad Literature Festival ends on a high note

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Literature Festival (ILF) concluded, marking a successful and inspirational event. The festival, which began on November 3, 2023, brought together authors, readers, and literary enthusiasts for a memorable event of academic exploration and discussion.

It provided enriching experiences, engaging conversations, and a deep appreciation for the impact of literature on society. The festival covered book launches, author signings, film screenings, panel discussions, and art exhibitions. ILF 2023 served as a platform for celebrating the world of literature in all its forms.

The closing ceremony featured keynote speeches by Senator Sherry Rehman and Anwar Masood. Senator Rehman expressed her appreciation for the revival of the Gandhara Citizens Club and the festival’s theme, emphasizing the importance of a sustainable planet. She stated, “The planet is under stress, and we need to look at possibilities. Climate successes are collaborations, and we all need to play our part.”

In the Business and Economy session, Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder & CEO of Nutshell Group, discussed the evolving economic landscape in Pakistan and the need for a long-term sustainable plan. He emphasized the importance of facilitating existing investors and collaboration between government, private and public sectors, and the military establishment.

Poet and critic Anwar Masood highlighted the importance of literature for a civilized society and a brighter future, emphasizing the solace that poetry provides in times of unpredictability.

Arshad Saeed Hussain, Managing Director of Oxford University Press (OUP) Pakistan, expressed gratitude for the festival’s success and its role in fostering a united awareness for a world that thrives on sustainability and empathy. Muhammad Mikal Soomro, Manager Corporate Communications at Getz Pharma, Pvt. Ltd., praised the efforts behind the literary event.

The Interim Minister of Information, Murtaza Solangi, also attended all three days of the event. ILF 2023 highlighted the importance of literature as a means of artistic expression and societal connection. The festival featured various discussions, presentations, and panel discussions, captivating the audience and fostering a sense of unity and hope.

The crowd was impressed by the Swaang Theatre Group’s performance of Saadat Hasan Manto’s play, “Aao Drama Karain.” Aisha Sarwari and Moneeza Hashmi took a trip down memory lane in the session, “Conversations with my Father: Forty Years On.”

Victoria Schofield discussed the quest for peace and security among neighbors in the session, “Harmony Across Borders.” She emphasized the need for changing perspectives on the definition of the ‘enemy’ for achieving peace in the region.

Various panel discussions and sessions delved into educational and cultural aspects, providing valuable insights and encouraging dialogue among stakeholders. The latter half of the day featured specially designed panel discussions on a range of topics, including Pakistan’s foreign policy, economics, human rights, and the power of storytelling in film. The grand finale of ILF 2023 was a memorable ghazal night by Ustad Hamid Ali Khan, where he rendered classical pieces by renowned poets of Pakistan.

Throughout the 3-day festival, attendees had the opportunity to meet and interact with prolific authors, discover new voices in the literary world, and engage in thought-provoking discussions on a wide range of topics. The festival’s diverse planning ensured that there was something for everyone.