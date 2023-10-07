Afghanistan beat Pakistan Shaheens to reach Asian Games cricket final

HANGZHOU - Afghanistan booked berth in the ongoing Asian Games fi­nal after defeating Pakistan Shaheens by four wickets in the semifinals played here at Hangzhou, China on Friday.

Chasing a target of 116 runs, Afghanistan demonstrated re­markable composure, achiev­ing the required target in 17.5 overs for the loss of six wickets. Afghan skipper Gulbadin Naib played a decisive, unbeaten cameo, amassing 26 runs in just 19 balls, which included four boundaries and three massive sixes while Noor Ali Zadran contributed 39 runs off 33 balls. Pakistan’s Arafat Minhas and Usman Qadir made valiant efforts by claim­ing two wickets each, but it wasn’t enough to turn the tide in their favor. Earlier put into bat first, Pakistan found themselves on the back foot as Af­ghanistan’s bowlers restricted them to a modest total of 115 runs in 18 overs. Af­ghanistan’s Fareed Ahmad stood out as the top per­former with bowling figures of 3-15 in three overs while Sha­heens opener Omair Yousuf top-scored with 24 runs, the rest of the batting lineup struggled to make a significant impact.

With this victory, Afghani­stan has booked their spot in the final showdown against India, setting the stage for an epic battle for the gold medal. Pakistan, on the other hand, will now face Bangladesh in a bid to secure the bronze medal, promising another exciting en­counter in the tournament.