Two dacoits gunned down after killing teen in front of father

Police has gunned down two dacoits who killed a teenage girl in front of her father in Lahore.

As per details, the two brother dacoits, identified as Haider and Abbas were killed by police during encounter in Lahore’s Shahdra Town.

The incident occurred in Lahore where the two dacoits from a Topi Gang killed 18-year-old Aniqa in front of her father for resisting robbery when she was coming to get milk with her father.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took notice of the tragic incident in Lahore and summoned report from the Inspector General of Police.

She had instructed the authorities to promptly arrest the culprits involved as such individuals are a curse for the society and should be brought to justice.

Police officials said that earlier the Topi Gang also shot dead a police constable and had took away his rifle.

The spokesperson stated that the Topi Gang had killed five and injured several during in the past few days, keeping the areas around Shahdra Town, Shahdra on high alert.

In a separate incident, six dacoits were shot dead in an alleged encounter with the police in Lahore’s Iqbal Town area.

According to police, the six men broke into the house of a doctor in Iqbal Town’s College Block on Saturday.

The residents of the house informed the police through an emergency call on 15.

On seeing the police’s quick response, the dacoits panicked and opened fire on the police party. In the intense ensuing battle, six dacoits were killed.