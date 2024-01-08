COAS Munir discusses military, security cooperation with Bahrain leadership

Pakistan Army Chief Gen Syed Asim Munir, who is on a two-day official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, met King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and discussed matters of mutual interest, the Inter-Services of Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

According to the ISPR, the army chief also the Commander of Bahrain Defense Forces (BDF) Field Marshal Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and Commander of Bahrain National Guard General Shaikh Mohammad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest including bilateral military and security cooperation were discussed. The dignitaries lauded Pakistan Army’s achievements in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability.

The army chief was also chief guest at the 27th Raising Day of Bahrain National Guard where he was warmly welcomed and given guard of honour and witnessed a demonstration related to counter-terrorism training exercise.

Commander Bahrain National Guard extended his gratitude and appreciation to the Pakistan Army for providing highly professional training to the Bahrain National Guard in military and counter terrorism domains.

King of Bahrain also conferred military medal ‘Order of Bahrain First Class’ on COAS in recognition of his significant efforts and contributions to the enhancement of bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries.