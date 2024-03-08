When Problems Drift Unresolved

The world has never had as much scientific knowledge, advanced technologies, administrative sys­tems and wealth as today. Yet, we still let many problems drift unre­solved, for years and decades, even when we know how to solve them with quite simple measures. Many times it is be­cause we keep doing things the way they have been done, not applying new ways and ap­proaches. True, sometimes the old ways are good, too, and we don’t need to change unless we find better, cheaper, and faster ways of doing things, being more relevant and inclusive for old and new groups of people that have been overlooked in the past. New ways must not add problems either, not let old un­derprivileged groups stay behind, and let the better off become even more af­fluent and powerful. The latter has hap­pened in many countries in recent de­cades; politicians have seen it but have let it happen, mostly just quietly, but sometimes even supporting it.

One huge issue that has become a problem in most wealthy countries, es­pecially in Europe and America, has to do with immigration and refugees. Most of that is caused by an unequal interna­tional world, and wars and conflicts. Af­ter the colonial powers had to give up their territories in Africa and Asia af­ter WWII, the young states were bound to face serious political, economic and social problems. It was naive and unre­alistic to pretend otherwise, and that some little development aid would help change structures. Alas, it was planned so that the Global North would stay in power and the Global South would in vain struggle to climb the ladder, al­though the rich everywhere gained. I must admit, I too, dealing with devel­opment aid and research in the 1970s onwards, believed that things were ac­ceptable, perhaps not ideal, but at least allowing some development for the poor countries and people. Only a few things have become better. The Global North keeps reaping the largest profits, yes, reaping where it has not sawn, ex­ploiting the poor countries for their re­sources and cheap labour.

The East-West relations have not been given the attention they should have been given; the relations between Europe-America, on the one side, and Russia on the other side, also including China, have worsened. The Russian in­vasion of Ukraine is a result of neglect on all parties. The lack of democratic development in Russia is mainly a fail­ure of Russia itself, including the So­viet Union, but it is also a fault of the West. We must have seen that without positive support from the West, which ‘won’ the Cold War, there would not be fast development towards democ­racy and betterment of human rights. In many ways, lessons have not been learnt after the mistakes made when the colonies gained independence. Russia is a vast land with huge natu­ral resources, and also with advanced competences in many fields, but alas also a dictatorial rule; the recent sad death of Alexei Navalny and the style of the upcoming general elections are evidence on this tradition. And then, it should be noted that the problems are deeper than the personalities and it will be demanding to change and build a better future for all.

But now I am doing precisely what people and organizations from the West always do; I criticize without present­ing constructive solutions and pointing at ways of real help and cooperation. I have written in some of my earlier ar­ticles that NATO has been a negative force; it has done the opposite of its role as a defence alliance, even making Eu­rope more vulnerable and further away from real cooperation with Russia.

The military budgets of the 31 NATO member countries (32 when Sweden gets in) have grown tremendously. NATO should long ago have diverted much of its resources, certainly its increased in­vestments, to peace and cooperation with all countries, indeed Russia.

At the same time, there is plenty of knowledge about peace-building and development in many organizations, and in ordinary people’s thinking and traditions. We must allow these forc­es to do what is now lacking. Some of it can be done within NATO and the defence organizations of its member countries, but much can only be done by the United Nation, the revival of existing peace organizations, and the creation of new ones. The UN should have done more, but currently it seems not to have the power to go much be­yond wise words from Secretary Gen­eral Antonio Guterres and some of the agency heads.

The ongoing Israel-Palestine war in Gaza is an absolute disgrace. The West, especially USA, and the closest neigh­bours of the fighting countries in the Middle East, should have done more. The conflict has been allowed to drift all the time since Israel was created in 1948, when Palestinian land was taken without at the same time ensuring a ful­ly independent Palestinian state. Today, we would rather have gone for one state for all, not a two-state solution, prob­ably with autonomous regions for the more orthodox Jews. Thinking positive­ly, it would still be possible to create a real Palestinian state, yet also realizing that Israel will still exist as a separate state. A new Palestinian state should be created to become an attractive model country for all people in the region, in­cluding those who want to come home from all over the world, Palestinians, other Arabs and Jews. We must look for positive solutions, not allow people and politicians think that the conflict is in­evitable and everlasting.

In today’s article, I have focused on the two ongoing conflicts in the world, without also giving attention to other conflicts. It should be underlined that many positive things have happened in the last century, in Europe and USA, and in other countries. The social dem­ocrats should be given much of the credit for this, but today they seem to have lost some of their radical and fu­ture-looking ideas, and the politicians of the right, even the far right, seem to address problems from new angels. However, the moderate left is not en­tirely out, noting how successful it has been in the last fifty years or more as regards environment and climate change, and indeed for gender equal­ity and other gender relations. Last week, France’s parliament approved laws making women’s right to abor­tion become a part of the constitution. I am sure this will be marked by many on this year’s International Women’s Day on 8 March.

As for environment and climate change, the achievements are not yet as visible, and some issues drift half-heartedly or unresolved. In many oth­er fields, certainly the East-West and North-South relations, and indeed pov­erty reduction and overall equality in the world, we allow old problems drift and stay unresolved. Again, it is a dis­grace that the Israel-Palestine issue has not been given radical attention, with new approaches.

Finally today, I would like to stress that we who have lived for a while, and indeed the youth, must take advantage of all the knowledge and resources that we have to think anew and address old problems with alternative solu­tions. We must become better at cut­ting through the ‘Gordian knots’ and ending everlasting problems, indeed violent conflicts, wars, and factors that lead to massive refugee and migration situations. As this year’s Ramadan be­gins, let us pray for ways of improving life for all people wherever we live, in our immediate neighbourhoods, fur­ther afield and worldwide. With God Allah’s help, there is no limit.

Atle Hetland

The writer is a senior Norwegian social scientist with experience from university, diplomacy and development aid. He can be reached at atlehetland@yahoo.com