Women Day: NADRA expedites ID-document processing for females

National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) rolled out a significant initiative in celebration of International Women’s Day, extending a major facility to women across the nation.

Under this provision, women are allowed to obtain their identity documents on a priority basis through NADRA. This service is available at all centers, including mega centers, until March 9.

To further enhance accessibility, special seating arrangements have been designated for women at mega centers. This ensures that women can swiftly acquire all necessary identity documents without enduring lengthy wait times.

Additionally, NADRA has deployed mobile registration vans at various locations, augmenting convenience and outreach efforts for women seeking to avail themselves of this vital service.

While International Women’s Day is globally celebrated on March 8 each year, NADRA’s initiative seeks to encourage ongoing participation and awareness regarding the importance of women’s registration, reflecting a commitment to inclusivity and recognizing the significance of every individual’s documentation.

This move aligns with broader efforts to empower women and promote gender equality by ensuring that women have equal access to essential services, including national registration.