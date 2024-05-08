Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Six terrorists killed in two separate operations in KP: ISPR

Web Desk
10:45 PM | May 08, 2024
 Security forces killed six terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

An intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted in Dera Ismail Khan District on reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of operation, five terrorists were killed by security forces.

In another fire exchange in North Waziristan District, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which another Terrorist Inamullah was killed.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

