HDA DG directs Wasa, contractors to complete unfinished water schemes

HYDERABAD - The Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Zahid Hussain Shar has said the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) is responsible for the supply of clean drinking water and in this regard damaged water supply lines are being repaired. In a statement issued here on Saturday, the DG assured in a meeting at his office that WASA would take prompt action to replace a damaged water supply line from any locality from where the complaints emerged. The meeting also reviewed the schemes of the water supply being executed under the Annual Development Plan (ADP). The officials reviewed the recently completed water supply projects in Heerabad, Public Health Colony, Halanaka and New Hyderabad City. Managing Director of WASA Anjum Saeed told the meeting that the said schemes were started in 2019 and were completed in 2023.