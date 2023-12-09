President questions world conscience over Gaza killings

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday questioning the world’s conscience over the bloodshed by Israel in Gaza and unabated human rights abuses in Kashmir, said that the world was committing the biggest mistake by not treating all humans equally.
The president, addressing an event held in connection with International Human Rights Day, said the way the innocent children and people were being killed in Gaza would have a long-lasting impact on peace as it would be difficult for the sufferers to forget such brutalities.
First Lady Samina Alvi, diplomats from various countries and representatives of International NGOs attended the event. The president said that being a developing country, Pakistan was evolving regarding human rights but humanity still awaited the powerful nations to respect the human rights being violated in Palestine and Kashmir where thousands of people had been killed with a significant ratio of women and children.
The president called for a world order with no room for wars and humanitarianism should override vested interests. Instead of promoting the narrative of civilized wars, the United Nations should pursue the goal of no wars in the world, he added.
He said humanitarianism could not get strength in world affairs compared to the vested interests that led to the wars based on the self-serving justifications of the powerful nations.
President Alvi said that Pakistan was a well-legislated country vis-a-vis human rights backed by the constitution and human rights declaration and emphasised the will to ensure legal justice, financial equality, empowerment, and mainstreaming of women as well as the differently-abled people.
He appreciated the role of Human Rights Minister Khalil George, Chairperson of the National Commission for Human Rights Rabia Javeria Agha and said Pakistan’s institutions had made remarkable progress regarding legislation and the attitudinal changes towards human rights.
He told the gathering that in case of any human rights violation, Pakistan’s state and judicial system took prompt action against those responsible for human rights violation and the people also discouraged such acts.