President questions world conscience over Gaza killings

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Fri­day questioning the world’s conscience over the blood­shed by Israel in Gaza and unabated human rights abuses in Kashmir, said that the world was committing the biggest mistake by not treating all humans equally.

The president, addressing an event held in connection with International Human Rights Day, said the way the innocent children and people were being killed in Gaza would have a long-lasting impact on peace as it would be difficult for the sufferers to forget such brutalities.

First Lady Samina Alvi, dip­lomats from various coun­tries and representatives of International NGOs attended the event. The president said that being a developing country, Pakistan was evolv­ing regarding human rights but humanity still awaited the powerful nations to re­spect the human rights be­ing violated in Palestine and Kashmir where thousands of people had been killed with a significant ratio of women and children.

The president called for a world order with no room for wars and humanitarian­ism should override vested interests. Instead of promot­ing the narrative of civilized wars, the United Nations should pursue the goal of no wars in the world, he added.

He said humanitarianism could not get strength in world affairs compared to the vested interests that led to the wars based on the self-serving justifications of the powerful nations.

President Alvi said that Pakistan was a well-legislat­ed country vis-a-vis human rights backed by the consti­tution and human rights dec­laration and emphasised the will to ensure legal justice, financial equality, empower­ment, and mainstreaming of women as well as the differ­ently-abled people.

He appreciated the role of Human Rights Minister Khalil George, Chairperson of the National Commis­sion for Human Rights Ra­bia Javeria Agha and said Pakistan’s institutions had made remarkable progress regarding legislation and the attitudinal changes to­wards human rights.

He told the gathering that in case of any human rights violation, Pakistan’s state and judicial system took prompt action against those responsible for human rights violation and the people also discouraged such acts.