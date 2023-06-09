KBBA to announce details of National Women’s Basketball Championship tomorrow

LAHORE - The Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) will announce the complete details about the National Women’s Basketball Championship 2023 during a press conference to be held tomorrow (Saturday) at Commissioner House Karachi at 4:00 PM.

According to KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad, the National Women’s Championship is being organized by the Karachi Basketball Association under the patronage of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, which will be held from June 12 to 17 at Siddique Memon Sports Complex Gulshan Iqbal in Karachi. Before the press conference, an important meeting of the championship’s organization committee will be held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, in which top police, military officers, civil administration personnel and KBBA officials will participate, he added.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan said that the arrival of the teams would start from June 11. Meanwhile, the training camp of the three Karachi teams has been shifted to the championship venue where the players are being informed about the rules of basketball and special attention is being paid to the fitness of the players. The camp continues under the supervision of Zaima woman.