Friday, June 09, 2023
Shannen Doherty reveals cancer has spread to her brain

News Desk
June 09, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LONDON-Actress Shannen Doherty is letting her social media followers in on the spread of her breast cancer. The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star on Wednesday posted a video on her verified Instagram account of her receiving treatment as tears filled her eyes. The caption on the video began, “January 12, 2023.”

“On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain. Yesterdays video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain,” the caption reads. “January 12, the first round of radiation took place.”  “My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life,” Doherty, 52, wrote. “I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin (Mirhadi) and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.” The “Charmed” star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 that went into remission two years later. In 2020, Doherty announced the cancer had returned, spread and was stage 4.

