71% of KE network remains exempted from loadshedding: spokesperson

Sole power providing company in Karachi, K-Electric (KE), claimed in its quarterly review report that 71% of its network maintained uninterrupted electricity supply from December 2023 to March 2024 to over 2,000 feeders.



“There is no significant change in loadshedding for KE’s service territory as per the quarterly review of the company’s network of over 2,000 feeders. The last review was conducted in December 2023. The updated schedule is now available on the company's website and is effective from March 07, 2024," the KE spokesperson stated while commenting on the update.

"Despite inflationary challenges and tariff hikes, 71% of our network continues to receive uninterrupted power supply following our latest assessment of the levels of regular bill payment and electricity theft, two pivotal factors that determine an area's loss profile,” the company further stated.



"The remaining 29% is experiencing loadshedding in proportion to the loss profile with a maximum loadshedding duration of 10 hours a day. With the month of Ramadan about to begin, KE will await government guidelines and extend maximum support in line with direction received,” it added.



The company said its commitment to a dependable power supply follows substantial investment in electrical infrastructure and rigorous governance measures to remove kundas (illegal connections) from the network, the statement read, detailing that since the beginning of the fiscal year, KE has conducted almost 20,000 citywide kunda removal drives, successfully eliminating over 200,000 kg of illegal wires siphoning off electric power.

As part of the nationwide campaign against electricity theft, the power utility is actively collaborating with the government and law enforcement agencies against those involved in power theft.

The spokesperson reiterated that these areas will be under continuous vigilance until the next review, underscoring the fact that the provision of "free electricity" is unsustainable in areas with low or declining bill payments.

However, KE pledges its sincere support to those committed to eradicating power theft which is a pivotal step in improving power supply in high-loss regions. Furthermore, residents are encouraged to practice energy conservation and maintain their consumption at 200 units per month to lower their electricity costs.