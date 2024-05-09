Arif Alvi says PTI founder is popular leader in world

Former president Dr Arif Alvi said that the PTI founder is the most popular leader in the whole world.

Alvi said in a press conference that the people from the army who were involved on May 9 were punished. He said that PTI also said that those involved should be punished.

Arif Alvi said that former Army Chief Qamar Bajwa had said that the army would not participate in politics. He said that everyone knows how the army interfered in the election which damaged the image of the army.

The former president said that they were asked to beg pardon questioning those being wronged were asked for forgiveness. The nation stands with the PTI founder. He said that the mandate be respected. They said that only seven percent of the people voted for PTI will lead the nation to ruin.