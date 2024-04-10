Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Nation celebrates Eidul Fitr with special prayers for Palestinians, Kashmiris

Web Desk
2:11 PM | April 10, 2024
The nation is celebrating Eidul Fitr that falls after the culmination of the holy month of Ramazan along with the Muslims world over on Wednesday seeking Allah's special blessings for the opperssed Palsetinians, Kashmiris and other regions.

Big gathering for offering Eid prayers were held in Eidgahs, mosques, grounds and other open places throughout the city and all over the country with prayers for prosperity, progress and peace in the country and world over. People offered Eid greeting by bracing their near and dear ones after prayers.

After saying Eid prayer, people visited graveyards. They placed flowers on the graves of their loved ones and prayed for their forgiveness.

A large number of beggars thronged Eidgahs and graveyards seeking alms from the worshippers and visitors.The city life remianed dull in the morning with Metro bus and Orange Line train services suspended till 9 am.

Web Desk

