Monday, July 10, 2023
Djokovic reaches Wimbledon quarterfinals by eliminating Hurkacz

10:33 PM | July 10, 2023
Novak Djokovic reached Wimbledon's quarterfinals for the 14th time by eliminating Hubert Hurkacz on Monday.

The World No. 2 edged out 17th-seeded Pole 7-6(6), 7-6(6), 5-7 and 6-4. It was the Serb's 100th match at the tournament.

"Big credit to Hubert for playing an amazing match - tough luck for him today but he put up a great performance,” the 36-year-old said after his 32nd consecutive Wimbledon win.

“Honestly, I don’t recall the last time I felt this miserable on returning games to be honest due to his incredibly accurate and powerful serve."

Djokovic, who is on track for a record-equaling eighth men’s singles trophy, will face World No. 7 Andrey Rublev for a place in the semi-finals.

