May 9 mastermind advancing his anti-state agenda through overseas proxies: Marriyum

Says hatred, intolerance promoted in last four years.

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurang­zeb on Sunday castigated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief for furthering his anti-state agenda through his “proxies and puppets” sitting abroad.

“Some elements have been en­gaged in anti-state activities and treason while sitting abroad, but it is the PTI chief who will be held responsible if any incident of political extremism strikes the country,” the minister said in a news statement.

She said the relentless cam­paign of the PTI chief against the state has continued unabat­ed, with only the faces involved being swapped out periodically. The reprehensible and shame­less media campaign launched against the national institutions was a direct result of his malev­olent planning and mindset, she added. Marriyum emphasized that the ‘foreign agent’ was af­flicted with an incurable ailment, characterized by an insatiable desire to be in the limelight. He has been suffering from “FOMO” (Fear of Missing Out) syndrome following his oust­er from power. “This person is mentally sick and should be in a mental hospital,” the min­ister said while lashing out at the PTI chief for resorting to unfounded accusations, mis­chief, and conspiracies against others. She said Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif had already made it clear that propaganda against the state institutions would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The minister said Imran Khan sought another conspir­acy to divert attention from his corruption from Toshakha­na whose trial had been com­menced unearthing evidence against him. She said his state­ment regarding cypher, ab­surd claim of a planned rock­et launcher attack on him, and his references to Hazrat Isa and the Holy Quran served as proof of his sick mentality.

“Back in 2017, I had stated un­equivocally that he is mental­ly ill and should be in a mental hospital,” the minister added. She said the ‘Fitna’, driven by his desire for chaos and disorder, sought nothing but dead bodies and unrest in the country. In an attempt to divert attention from his own corruption, lies, and failures, she said the PTI chief had now resorted to absurd tac­tics such as donning buckets, boxes, and dustbins on his head while being in public.

He shamelessly accused offi­cers of plotting his murder, yet when pressed for evidence, he admitted that there was none, relying solely on hearsay.

She said he has been using a group of YouTubers and vlog­gers as his “proxies” to spread his lies, conspiracy theories, and propaganda.

Marriyum said this was the same mentality, which involved in launching a despicable cam­paign against the martyrs of Lasbella helicopter crash. “For­eign agent bears responsibility for fueling political extremism within our nation.”

She accused Imran Khan of executing the May 9 trag­edy through his proxies who were brainwashed to attack the state.

They audaciously attacked government buildings and defiled the memorials of the brave martyrs, she said, add­ing the PTI chiefs’ sinister mindset resulted in the burn­ing of ambulances, Radio Paki­stan, mosques, and schools.

She said the PTI chief resort­ed to such actions for feeding his false narrative to his lobby­ists and the foreign media.

Meanwhile, addressing a ceremony after performing ground breaking of the site for cinema and inauguration of Classical Musical Research Cell, Digital Broadcast Train­ing Lab and Podcast Studio here at the Radio Pakistan, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that hatred and intolerance had been promoted in the country in the last four years, and in this background, infotainment and entertainment were high­ly required for people espe­cially the younger generation.