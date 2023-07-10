Pak-China Gwadar institute empowering local youth

Pak-China Technical Vocational Institute Gwadar has emerged as one of the leading institutions in Balochistan, providing state-of-the-art vocational and technical training facilities to the local youth, says a senior official.

Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambrani, Director General Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), said while talking to WealthPK that the project of Pakistan-China Technical Vocational Institute in Gwadar was of paramount importance to impart technical training and vocational skills to the youth of Balochistan province, particularly Gwadar.

The institute was built with a Chinese grant under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and its operational agreement was signed between Shandong Institute of Commerce and Technology (SICT), Gwadar Port Authority (GPA), University of Gwadar (UoG), and China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC) to provide free of cost six-month short courses and three-year diploma programmes. It was developed at a cost of $10 million in a short period of 20 months.

Highlighting available facilities at the institute, Qambrani said that courses on the latest technology and technical skills have been started, which will bring a massive change in the years to come.

The institute has state-of-the-art equipment and machinery to impart the best technical education and skills to the youth. The enrolled students from all over Balochistan will be provided free accommodation as well as scholarships.

The passed-out students would have golden opportunities to get employment in Gwadar Port, Free Zone Industry and other projects of CPEC. “Gwadar has recently witnessed a wave of development projects opening new avenues of employment and business. It is time to invest in Gwadar and reap economic dividends,” Qambrani said.

The official said the institute will provide a platform for the local youth to participate in the development process. He said the project will build confidence in the local communities and get them onboard in the major technical and industrial development in the province. He informed that 249 jobs have been created from this single project so far, out of which 135 were given to the local population.

Qambrani said that following the CPEC Phase-2, Gwadar is going to become a hub of different industrial sectors and manufacturing units of automobiles, mobile phones, textiles etc.

“These industries need professionals which will be provided by Pak-China Technical Vocational Institute,” he said.

The task of operationalization of the institute has been given to the UoG. The university will keep constant contact with the GPA for management, academic and administrative activities, and operating expenses of the institute.