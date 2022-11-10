Share:

Many big guns including Australian cricketer Aaron Finch and South Africa’s David Miller have been signed for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 Draft.

According to the details that surfaced on Thursday, 433 international cricketers have expressed their interest to participate in the PSL.

Besides the presence of Finch in the tournament, Wayne Parnell, Van Der Dussen, Lungi Ngidi, Evin Lewis, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran, and Jimmy Neesham have also been registered for the PSL draft.

The PSL 2023 draft is likely to take place in the third week of November.