4th Gatorade Trophy 3x3 Basketball Tournament from 14th

LAHORE-The 4th Gatorade Trophy Basketball 3x3 Tournament will be played from July 14 to 17 at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh.

The tournament is being organized under the auspices of Firdous Ittihad and Usman Basketball Club and with the permission of the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA). Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Chairman Organizing Committee, has instructed the participating teams to confirm their participation by July 12 at 8:00 pm. “The players below 21 years of age can participate in the tournament,” he added.

The KBBA President also extended his appreciation to Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, for his unwavering support in promoting sports, particularly basketball, in the city.

“Thanks to Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon’s exceptional support and keen interest, sports in Karachi have flourished. He takes a personal interest in the events and performances of Karachi players and also honours the players for their achievements in national and international competitions.”