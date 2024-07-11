Kh Asif accuses Asad Qaiser of double faced attitude

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Defence and Defence Production, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday accused former National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaiser of dual-faced attitude for nagging the current Speaker over alleged silence on Police raid at the Opposition Leader’s residence. Responding to Asad Qaiser’s allegations, the Defence Minister said a day earlier the Police raided the Leader of the Opposition’s residence but the Speaker National Assembly intervened and assisted him. “However, Asad Qaiser did not made any protest or supported us during our detentions in the regime of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI),” he said. He added that the PTI regime had passed 52 bills in an hour which was in unprecedented desecration of the House under his (Asad Qaiser) leadership. He alleged that Asad Qaiser had never issued production orders for any detained member of his party during his tenure.