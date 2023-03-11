Share:

ISLAMABAD - The emergence of mobile puncture shops in the twin cities has gained significant popularity among riders and drivers as a convenient solution for flat tires. While talking to APP, a mechanic, Murad Khan who operates a mobile puncture shop on his motorcycle on Srinagar Highway said that mobile shops are equipped with all the necessary tools and resources to quickly and efficiently fix a flat tyre which makes it easier for riders to get back on the road in no time. He said that mechanics have marked their phone numbers by pasting advertisement banners in the relevant areas and they are contacted by many riders on a daily basis.

“Not only do these shops benefit the riders, but they also provide a livelihood for the mechanics,” he added. Khan said that in addition to providing puncture repair services, he also offers bike services and carries passengers when puncture work is not available. He said that compared to a normal puncture which is around Rs100, people are willing to pay some extra money due to the convenience. A bike rider, Saad Abbasi said that this new trend of mobile puncture shops has made it easier for two-wheeled riders to find help on the road without having to go to a traditional shop and it also saves them time and hassle.

He said that the mobile puncture shops also provide a new business opportunity for mechanics and entrepreneurs who are looking to earn a living. A traveller, Owais Latif said that the mobility of these shops allows the mechanics to respond quickly to customer needs and provide services on-demand.