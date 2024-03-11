School van catches fire in Jhelum

A school van carrying over 20 children caught fire on Monday in Jhelum, Punjab.

As per details, a school van was going to Pind Dadan Khan from Khewra, when a sudden fire erupted in the vehicle due to shortcircuit.

The kids were safely rescued from the school van after the fire, while the fire was put under control.

Earlier in Karachi, at least 14 children suffered burn wounds when their school van caught fire in Orangi Town.

According to rescue officials, some of the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention whereas those with severe burns were moved to the Civil Hospital’s burns ward.

Police officials relayed that a short circuit caused the fire but the compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinder installed in the vehicle remained intact.