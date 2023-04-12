Share:

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that the continuity of policies is inevitable to ensure good governance and economic prosperity in the country.

He was addressing the passing-out ceremony held under 50th Common Training Programme at the Civil Services Academy in Lahore today.

He said this is the responsibility of the civil servants to ensure the effective and easy to access services to general public.

The Governor expressed pleasure that joining of civil services by a large number of women was an encouraging sign and it would ensure the women emancipation in the country.

Highlighting the importance of Sustainable Development Goals to tackle the socio-economic challenges of modern era, Baligh-u-Rehman called for devising framework in order to materialise the SDGs for poverty alleviation in the country.