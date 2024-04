Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz reached Murree during the Eid holidays.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will stay in Murree for three to four days along with their families.

There will be no political meeting during their stay in Murree. It is also informed that both will stay at their Kashmir Point residence.