LAHORE-Parkha Ejaz of Defence Raya lifted the coveted trophy in the 5th PGA Ladies Amateur Golf Championship that concluded here at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Golf Course on Sunday.

Up against adversaries like Hamna Amjad (zero handicap), Rimsha Ejaz (handicap 1), Aania Farooq (handicap 2) and Suneya Osama (handicap 3), Parkha (handicap 1) played extremely well and achieved a spirited score of gross 74 on Sunday and that added to her first two-round scores of 76 and 72 gave her a championship aggregate of 222, giving her a winning edge over Hamna Amjad, who ended up the championship at a score of 223. Aania Farooq of Karachi Airmen Golf Club finished third with an aggregate of 234.

The winner net in A category for competitors in handicap range 0-14 was Bushra Fatima (Lahore Garrison), while second was Zebunnisa (Royal Palm) and third was Amina Tiwana (Royal Palm). The winners in handicap category 15-24 were Shabana Waheed, first gross, Dr Rubab Haider, second, and Nida Arfeen, third. The winner net was Momina Tarrar followed by Rabia Tiwana and Nida Haq.

In handicap category 25-36, the winner gross was Minaa Zainab while Samina Ishtiaq was second and Huma Bilal third. The net winner was Shazia Imran, Saqiba Batool second and Salbia Murtaza, third. Aleesa Almas Rashid displayed outstanding golfing skills, utilizing her international exposure, as she recently participated in Sarawak Int’l Junior Championship 2022, a trip initiated and executed by Dr. Asma Afzal Shami, in Malaysia, to clinch the junior girls 11-14 years title.

The junior girls 10&U title was claimed by Aminah Ali Khan and young ladies 14-21 years title went to Yasmin Zaman Khan.

In the senior ladies category, the gross winner was Shahzadi Gulfam and net winner was Ayesha Hamid. The longest drive was hit by Parkha Ejaz and the nearest to the pin by Minaa Zainab. The inter association team match was won by Punjab Golf Association.

In the end, Mrs. Javairia Bhatti, wife of Chief Justice of Lahore High Court, along with CEO of The Springs Apartments and PGA Secretary Brig Ayyaz Masood Khan (retd), distributed prizes among the winners.

Other notables present on the occasion were Justice Abid Aziz, PGA Executive Committee members Col Asif Mehdi, Sarmad Nadeem, Shahid Abbas, Muhammed Zakir of PGA, participating ladies and families.