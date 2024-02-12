Monday, February 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Women Chamber of Commerce to hold seminar

Agencies
February 12, 2024
Business, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR  -  The Women Chamber of Com­merce Bahawalpur is going to organise a seminar here on February 13, 2024, to highlight the importance of women’s role in business activities. Ac­cording to a press release is­sued here, under the supervi­sion of Naheed Masood, the President of the Women Cham­ber of Commerce Bahawlapur, a seminar would take place on February 13, 2024, to encour­age women to participate in business activities in order to empower themselves. “The seminar will be organised with the collaboration of the Gov­ernment College of Technol­ogy for Women Bahawalpur,” it added. “Efforts are underway to bring the maximum number of women into business fields in order to empower them,” the press release concluded.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1707701539.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024