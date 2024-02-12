Women Chamber of Commerce to hold seminar

BAHAWALPUR - The Women Chamber of Com­merce Bahawalpur is going to organise a seminar here on February 13, 2024, to highlight the importance of women’s role in business activities. Ac­cording to a press release is­sued here, under the supervi­sion of Naheed Masood, the President of the Women Cham­ber of Commerce Bahawlapur, a seminar would take place on February 13, 2024, to encour­age women to participate in business activities in order to empower themselves. “The seminar will be organised with the collaboration of the Gov­ernment College of Technol­ogy for Women Bahawalpur,” it added. “Efforts are underway to bring the maximum number of women into business fields in order to empower them,” the press release concluded.