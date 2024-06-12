Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Biden’s son found guilty in gun case

News Desk
June 12, 2024
UNITED STATES   -    Hunter Biden, the eldest living son of the US president, was found guilty Tuesday on all three felony counts he faced relating to buying a handgun while being a user of crack cocaine.

Biden received the verdict in court as his friends and family, including the first lady, Jill Biden, stood in support. The jury reached its verdict after about three hours of deliberation over two days. It followed a weeklong trial in the Biden family’s home town of Wilmington, Delaware, that featured sometimes excruciating testimony about his addiction habit, from some of his closest relatives. Hunter Biden chose not to take the witness stand in his own defence. Joe Biden said Tuesday: “I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. “Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support,” he continued.

News Desk

