No possibility of internet restoration in country today: PTA

The Pakistani government’s decision to shut down mobile internet services across the country has led to a significant loss of revenue for mobile phone companies and online taxi and bike services.

The move came after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan sparked protests nationwide.

For the past two days, online taxi and bike services have been shut down due to the internet shutdown, causing inconvenience to commuters who rely on these services for transportation.

According to sources in the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), there is no possibility of internet restoration in the country today.

The government and mobile phone companies are facing a daily loss of one billion rupees due to the internet shutdown, sources said.

This loss of revenue is likely to have a significant impact on the already struggling economy of Pakistan.

The decision to shut down mobile internet services has also been criticized by human rights activists and journalists, who say that it is a violation of the right to freedom of expression and access to information.

The Pakistani government has yet to provide a timeline for the restoration of internet services in the country. As the shutdown continues, the people of Pakistan are left to deal with the consequences of this decision.