RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Manan inaugurated the second edition of Pindi Food Fest (Food Mela) organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) at Ayub Park here on Friday. RCCI office bearers, Chairman RDA Tariq Murtaza, President Pakistan Green Task Force Dr Jamal Nasir, former presidents, representatives from trade associations and stalls owners were also present at the ceremony. The Commissioner lauded RCCI efforts for promoting healthy activities along with trade activities. He also visited different stalls and appreciated the products. RCCI President Saqib Rafiq said that the aim of organising the food festival was to promote traditional and regional cuisine, introduce new flavours and provide opportunities to entrepreneurs for networking and branding. He said that more than 60 stalls of different types of food will be set up in the three-day fair. Women entrepreneurs who are associated with food business are also being given an opportunity to launch their own brand. “This will also enable them to expand their business networks by interacting with other women entrepreneurs. Another goal of this festival is to encourage and inspire women who have not yet started their businesses to enter the arena of entrepreneurship, he added. He said that the Rawalpindi Chamber is going to do this event for the second time, last year we got good feedback. He further informed that on the occasion of the food festival, there will also be a musical evening, kid’s carnival for the entertainment of families. Later, Commissioner Saqib Manan, Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Dr Jamal Nasir and others inspected the food stalls.