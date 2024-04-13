KP govt giving priority to uplift projects of Mardan: Minister

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Zahir Shah Toru has said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, provincial government is working on projects with far-reaching results for the welfare of the people and according to Imran Khan’s vision, health card has been restored besides the provision of cash assistance worth billions of rupees to the poor citizens during Ramazan was ensured.

He was interacting with the local elders, party workers and people who came to greet him on Eid-ul-Fitr at his residence and interacting with the media. Zahir Shah Toru said that Mardan is the second largest city in the province and its development is the top priority of the provincial government.

He said he had already talked to the Chief Minister and Health Minister to provide funds for the completion of the ongoing projects of DHQ Hospital and Benazir Children Hospital in Mardan and the required funds will be provided soon and by June this year these projects will be completed.

He said that the government is working on many projects for the development of Mardan, the fruits of which will benefit the people here.

In response to a question, Zahir Shah Toru said that there are specific situations regarding the security of our province, in the context of which a meeting was held with Corps Commander Peshawar.

He said that being a responsible government, it is necessary to communicate with the security agencies to be aware of the security situation so that necessary measures can be taken to protect the public.

The provincial food minister mentioned the steps taken by the Food Department to control prices and prevent artificial inflation during Ramazan and said that the Food Department and administrative officers throughout the province had worked hard to provide food items at reasonable prices to the people. He himself directly supervised these initiatives which yielded positive results, he concluded.