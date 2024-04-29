Forza FC, Karachi City secure Men's and Women's Futsal Championship title in Karachi

Forza FC claimed victory as the Men's Futsal National Cup Winners in the Karachi Edition, while Karachi City secured the top spot in Women's Futsal on Sunday night at Legends Arena in Karachi.

Forza FC played well throughout the tournament. In the final against Abdul FC, they performed brilliantly. In a fiercely contested match that ended in a 3-3 draw, the teams battled it out until the very end. The match proceeded to a penalty shootout. Forza FC emerged victorious beating Abdul FC 4-1 on penalties to lift the trophy of Futsal National Cup Karachi Edition. From Forza, Ali Riaz and Ariz netted the goals while Alamghir Ghazi, Kaleemullah and Taj Shams scored for Abdul FC.

In the women's category final, Karachi City dominated over Karachi United with an impressive 11-0 victory. Rameed Farid emerged as the top scorer, netting an incredible 6 goals and playing a pivotal role in her team's triumph to claim the title.