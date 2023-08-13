1st International Food and Agriculture Exhibition concludes

KARACHI-The 1st International Food and Agriculture Exhibition (FoodAg-2023), organised by TDAP at Expo Centre, Karachi concluded on Saturday. More than 221 exporters exhibited around 500+ quality products in the event. 600 plus international buyers from 60 countries attended the event including buyers from international brands Nico Food, Diamond Star, Zensho Trading from Japan, Metro, Amzon and Hello Fresh from Germany, Vitana Food and Shana Food from Iran. The largest participation was from China comprising 150 plus buyers. As result of 5000 plus B2B meetings, business worth USD 410 million were finalized along with signing of 10 MoUs.

The event provided visibility to Pakistan’s regulatory authorities including Department of Plant Protection, Animal Quarantine Department, Marine Fisheries Department and IPO to improve safety standard. In addition, high profile meetings were held with foreign delegations from China, Tajikistan, Turkey, Japan, ASEAN, USA, Senegal, Kenya, Rwanda, Poland, Germany, Italy Russia, Tajikistan, Australia, Saudia Arab and Sri Lanka to discuss special bilateral trade challenges and opportunities and explore ways to address them in order to enhance trade with Pakistan. The three days Global Cuisine show was also organized by TDAP. Culinary artists from around the world preparing these exceptional cuisines made specifically from Pakistani ingredients undoubtedly enhanced the essence of the event. The event has garnered participation from distinguished media personalities as well as delegations hailing from Turkey, Mexico, China, Algeria, and the ASEAN region. Jay Palfrey from the UK, a prominent travel blogger, along with Osamah Nasir and Mystapaki, Pakistan’s renowned food bloggers, were also part of the show.

The event was kicked off with Agri Investment Conference, attended by heads of Provincial Boards of Investment to pitch the investors. An important aspect of this 3-day event was the high-degree of interest shown by provincial governments. The top management of the Board of Investments and Trade (BoIT) of all provinces were represented who were able to pitch the massive investment opportunities in the agro food sector including livestock & fisheries, available with them, in respective domains. This spirit was strengthened by the participation of S.M. Tanveer, Minister Punjab Industries and Investment departments along with Usman Murad, Minister of Livestock in the respective in investment sessions. The series of seminars focused on Transports Internationaux Routiers, regional connectivity, EU regulations, fishery’s sector challenges and opportunities were organized during the event. Secretary livestock, Punjab highlighted opportunities that Chinese investors can grab in the livestock sector of Pakistan.