ECP stops final results of several national, provincial constituencies

Following complaints of rigging and other irregularities, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday stopped releasing the final results of several national and provincial constituencies.

The ECP bench comprising Member Sindh Nisar Durrani and Member Balochistan Shah Mohammad Jatoi heard the election complaints in the Election Commission.

Member Durrani said that the loser is celebrating, and the winner is making accusations of rigging, how long will this continue?

The ECP Special Secretary said that the ROs have released the final results in most of the constituencies. "Stopping results may delay the next steps" he feared.



The Election Commission has also stopped releasing the final results of NA-56 Rawalpindi, NA-53, NA-52, NA-57, NA-60 Jhelum, NA 69 Mandi Bahauddin, NA-126, NA-127 Lahore and NA-87 Khushab.

The Election Commission also sought a report from the RO while withholding the final results in NA-106 Toba Tek Singh.

Also, the ROs were barred from issuing final results in Sargodha, PP-133 Nankana Sahib, PP-15 Rawalpindi, PP-43 Mandi Bahauddin, PP 12 Rawalpindi, PP 53, PP 17, PP 4 Attock, PP 121 Toba Tek Singh, PP 279 Layyah, PP 6 Murree, PP 33 Gujrat, PP 126, PP 128 Jhang.

The Election Commission also halted releasing the final results of PB 14 Naseerabad and PB 44 Quetta.