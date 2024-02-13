Elections 2024: LHC dismisses petition against Nawaz Sharif

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition against the victory of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif from NA-130 in elections 2024.

Sharif’s victory from NA-130 was challenged by Ishtaiq Ahmed in the high court after the former three-time prime minister was declared the winner as per unofficial and unconfirmed results.

Justice Baqar Najafi terming the plea inadmissible directed the plaintiff to contact the Election Commission of Pakistan on the matter.

You can contact RO or ECP for recounting of votes in NA-130, the LHC said in its verdict.

It is pertinent to note that according to the unofficial and inconclusive result of Constituency NA-130 Lahore-XIV, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif of PML-N won with 171,024 votes from 376 polling stations.

However, the three-time former Prime Minister, faced a significant defeat in in the NA-15 Mansehra constituency, losing the seat to independent candidate Shahzada Gastasap, who secured 74,713 votes against Sharif’s 63,054 votes.

Earlier on Monday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected several pleas filed against victories of key candidates in the General Elections 2024 including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Asif and Atta Tarar.

While rejecting the pleas, the LHC directed the petitioners to approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).