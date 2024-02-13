PTI moves to strategise govts formation

ISLAMABAD - In a strange move, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday established special committees to hammer out a strategy on government formation not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where it has a two third majority, but also in the Centre and Punjab.
The decision was taken in a meeting of the party‘s Core Committee meeting. The participants agreed to the early completion of the nomination process for important government and parliamentary positions in the light of the recommendations and strategies proposed by the committees.
The forum lauded the people of the country for demonstrating political maturity through their power of vote on February 8. The PTI Core Committee stated that people of Pakistan, through their votes, gave PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan an unprecedented certificate of patriotism and awarded his party with a clear majority.
The meeting made it clear that the party would strongly resist any “undemocratic, illegal, apolitical and immoral attempts at all level to hand over the rein of Pakistan to the criminals by stealing the public mandate.”
The participants underlined that the ongoing talks among political parties, other than PTI, for formation of governments in the Centre and Punjab were an open contempt of the public mandate and their clear verdict. They vowed that PTI would pursue those who undermined the democracy and allegedly violated the sanctity of the vote inside and outside of the parliament.
They went on to say that voices were being raised against the poll fraud in and outside of the country because the public mandate was being brutally insulted.
The forum highlighted that political parties of national level including Jamaat-e-Islami were raising serious questions about the criminal role of the electoral body and the lack of transparency of the elections.
The Committee said that the returning officers (ROs), who had committed serious electoral frauds like polluting the elections and violating the transparent public mandate were national criminals and the people would hold them accountable for their crimes.