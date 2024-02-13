Workers’ remittances record $2.4b inflow in January

ISLAMABAD - The overseas workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of $2.4 billion during January 2024, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday said. In terms of growth, during the month under review, remittances increased by 0.6 per cent on month-on-month basis and 26.2 per cent on year-on-year basis. Workers’ remittances inflow of $15.8 billion has been recorded during the first seven months of the fiscal year 2023-24. Remittances inflows during January 2024 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($587.3 million), United Arab Emirates ($407.6 million), United Kingdom ($362.1 million) and United States of America ($283.4 million).