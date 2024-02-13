Workers’ remittances record $2.4b inflow in January

ISLAMABAD - The overseas workers’ remit­tances recorded an in­flow of $2.4 billion during January 2024, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday said. In terms of growth, during the month under review, remittanc­es increased by 0.6 per cent on month-on-month basis and 26.2 per cent on year-on-year basis. Work­ers’ remittances inflow of $15.8 billion has been recorded during the first seven months of the fis­cal year 2023-24. Remit­tances inflows during Jan­uary 2024 were mainly sourced from Saudi Ara­bia ($587.3 million), Unit­ed Arab Emirates ($407.6 million), United Kingdom ($362.1 million) and United States of America ($283.4 million).