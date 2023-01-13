Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday held separate meetings with Ambassadors of United States, China and British High Commissioner here and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen relationship with their states for stronger future cooperation. In his meeting with US Ambassador Donald Blome, Bilawal thanked the decision of interview waiver by the US at its embassy in Islamabad and US Consulate General in Karachi. “This should speed up visa process and will increase people-to-people ties,” the foreign minister said. “Thank you @SecBlinken we have discussed visa issues at length. Allowing interview waivers for those who have already in the past held US visas across all age groups is extremely helpful. This should speed up visa process and will increase people-to-people ties,” the foreign minister later wrote on Twitter. During the meeting, they agreed to further enhance the Pak-US ties. The foreign minister also thanked the United States for announcing an additional $100 million at the Geneva conference for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the flood-hit areas of Pakistan. Foreign Minister Bilawal told the US Ambassador that he had discussed in detail with the US Secretary of State the visa facilities for Pakistani citizens. The US Ambassador reiterated his country’s resolve to keep extending support to Pakistan for rehabilitation of the flood victims. Earlier, the US embassy said the “United States Mission in Pakistan is pleased to announce the expansion of interview waiver eligibility at the US Embassy in Islamabad and the US Consulate General in Karachi for Pakistani citizens who are renewing B1/B2 tourist and business visas. All Pakistani citizens, regardless of age, whose B1/ B2 visas are valid or have expired within the last 48 months are eligible to participate. Previously, only Pakistani citizens of ages 45 and older were eligible to participate. Additionally, the interview waiver eligibility for student and petition-based work visa applicants who have previously held a US visa is also extended through 2023.” The expansion of interview waiver eligibility is a procedural change to provide better customer service and more efficiently process renewals of tourist and business visas for qualified and eligible Pakistani citizens. As required by US law, some eligible visa holders may be required to appear at the US Embassy or US Consulate General for interviews after submission of their applications. “Applicants who are now eligible for interview waiver, but are currently scheduled for an interview, may cancel their appointment online, start from ‘New Application’ on the scheduling dashboard, and follow the steps online for submitting through interview waiver,” it said. Meanwhile, outgoing Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong held a farewell meeting with Bilawal Bhutto here. During the meeting, Bilawal said that China is a great friend of Pakistan. He discussed bilateral issues with the outgoing ambassador. “They discussed matters of mutual interests including the CPEC and cooperation in other fields,” said a foreign minister statement. FM Bilawal appreciated the services of the Chinese Ambassador for strengthening bilateral relations. Later, British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner also paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto. During the meeting, they discussed increasing bilateral cooperation in various fields including Pakistan-UK relations. The Foreign Minister expressed his gratitude for the announcement of additional assistance of 9 million pounds by the United Kingdom for the rehabilitation of flood victims. During the meeting, Bilawal appreciated the efforts of the British High Commissioner regarding climate change awareness in Pakistan. He also expressed his best wishes for the outgoing British High Commissioner. In another development, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto held a telephone conversation with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to offer condolences on the dastardly terrorist attack outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul. Condemning the terrorist act in the strongest possible terms, the Foreign Minister underscored that terrorism posed a common threat to both Pakistan and Afghanistan and required a collective response. Reaffirming complete solidarity with the Afghan people in countering this menace, the Foreign Minister underlined Pakistan’s commitment to work with Afghanistan towards promoting regional peace and stability