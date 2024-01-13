Political parties announce players for Feb 8 polls

Nawaz Sharif will contest from Lahore’s NA-130 against PTI’s Yasmin Rashid, PPP’s Iqbal Ahmad
n Hamza Shehbaz to contest elections from Lahore’s NA-118 against PTI’s Aliya Hamaz n Maryam Nawaz to run for national, provincial seats from Lahore n MQM-P names Dr Farooq Sattar for NA-241, NA-244 n Mustafa Kamal to face Shehbaz Sharif in Karachi’s NA-242.
LAHORE/ISLAMABAD/KARACHI - Major political parties including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have announced their candidates for the national and provincial assemblies constituencies for the general election, taking place on February 8.
In Lahore, out of total 14 National Assembly seats the PML-N has fielded 12 candidates whereas out of Lahore’s 30 Punjab Assembly seats the PML-N fielded 29 candidates to contest upcoming general elections.
PML-N’s surprising move to refrain from nominating candidates for two National Assembly seats and one provincial assembly from its electroral stronghold Lahore was influenced by the strategy of seat adjustment with Istehkam-e-Pakistan (IPP).
Pakistan Muslim League (N) has made seat adjustments in 3 constituencies with (IPP) in Lahore. Under this adopted electroral strategy PML-N has refrained from fielding its candidates from two national and one provincial assembly constituencies of the provincial capital. In this regard PML-N has opted to keep the NA 117 seat vacant for IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan and NA 128 for Awn Chaudhry. From NA 117 Aleem Khan will face PPP’s candidate Syed Asif Akhtar Hashmi while PTI nomination from this constituency was still pending. From NA 128 IPP leader Aoon Chaudhry will be competing against both PTI and PPP as for NA 128 PTI has fielded Salman Akram Raja whereas PPP has nominated Aurangzeb Burki. Additionally, PML-N has also left a provincial constituency PP-149 of Lahore vacant for Aleem Khan. So far, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has not been able to select a suitable candidate against its former leader from the seat of PP-149.
According to the details, PML-N Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will contest from NA 130 constituency against PTI candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid and PPP’s Iqbal Ahmad Khan. PML-N’s party president Shehbaz Sharif will contest from national assembly seat NA-123 against PTI’s Afzaal Azeem Pahat and PPP’s Zia ul Haq and for Lahore’s provincial assembly seats PP-158 he will be facing Yousaf Ali of PTI and from PP-164PTI’s Yousaf Mayo will be challenging him. Hamza Shehbaz will participate in general elections from NA 118 National Assembly constituency against Aliya Hamaz of PTI and PPP’s Shahid Abbas meanwhile from PP-147 Punjab assembly seat he will be facing PTI’s Muhammad Khan Madni. Party’s chief organiser Maryam Nawaz had also opted to run for both national and provincial assemblies seats from Lahore. For national assembly seat she will contest general election from NA 119 against PPP’s Iftikhar Shahid, from this constituency PTI is still waiting for the verdict on petition filed by Sanam Javed, while for Punjab Assembly PP-159 constituency Maryam will face Mehar Sharafat Ali of PTI.
Muslim League (N) has also resolved the ticket issue among two of it’s stalwarts Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Shiekh Rohail Asghar. The issue was solved after former Member of National Assembly Sohail Shaukat Butt decided to withdraw nomination papers from Constituency NA-120. Butt will now contest the election from the Provincial Assembly Constituency PP 151.
The senior leader Sheikh Rohail Asghar has been awarded with the party ticket from NA-121 he will be facing WasimQadir of PTI and PPP’s Iftikhar Shahid. On the other hand Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has been accommodated from NA-120 by PML-N, he will be contesting election against PPP’s Munir Ahmad while PTI decision for candidates from NA120 was still pending.
Former federal minister Khwaja Saad Rafique will contest election from NA 122 against PTI’s legal expert Sardar Latif Khosa and PPP’s Ch Atif. Likewise, from NA 124 PML-N’s Rana Mubashar Iqbal will go one on one with ZameerJhedu as PPP didn’t field its candidate from this consistency. For NA-125 PTI’s nomination was still pending while PML-N’s Muhammad Afzal and PPP’s Abdul Ghaffar has been finalised by their parties to contest election from NA-125. Saiful Malook Khokar of PML-N, Malik Karamat Khokar of PTI and Amjad Ali from PPP will be competing with against each other for NA 126 constituency. Chairman PPP Bilwal Bhutto Zardari will contest election against Atta Ullah Tarar of PML-N and PTI’s Zaheer Abbas Khokar. From NA129 PML-N’s Muhammad Nauman will compete against PTI’s candidates Mian Azhar and PPP’s Iqbal Ahmad Khan.
At a time when beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is fighting a legal battle in the apex court to regain its electoral symbol ‘bat’, the party of former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday finalised tickets of its candidates for the February 8 elections. The party officially shared separate lists of its candidates finalised for the elections of National and Punjab assemblies. The decision of tickets has been kept pending for some constituencies. While the lawyers’ community has succeeded to get a major share of tickets, there are surprises for many as far as the distribution of tickets is concerned. PTI has awarded tickets to many new entrants besides accommodating party’s old faces as well as electables belonging to the known political families of the country.
Interestingly, PTI has not made any seat adjustments with its old ally and chief of Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. PTI has awarded a ticket to Shehryar Riaz for NA (National Assembly)-56 (Rawalpindi-V) from where Rashid is contesting the election. Similarly, Ms Seemabia Tahir has been given ticket for NA-57 (Rawalpindi-VI) from where ex-PTI MNA Sheikh Rashid Safique, the nephew of Rashid, is contesting. For other constituencies of Rawalpindi, Tariq Aziz Bhatti Advocate, Col (retd) Amjad Sabir, Malik Taimoor Masood, and Raja Basharat have been awarded tickets for NA- 52, 53, 54 and 55 respectively
Senior PTI leader and former federal minister Shafqat Mahmood announced to withdraw his nomination papers from NA-128 (Lahore) and PP170 after he was denied a party ticket. PTI awarded its ticket to senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja for this NA constituency. For Lahore’s other constituencies. Aliya Hamza has been awarded ticket for NA-118, Wasim Qadir for NA-121, Latif Khosa for NA-122, Afzal Azeem Pahat Advocate for NA-123, Zameer Jedhu Advocate for NA-124, Malik Karamat Khokhar for NA-126, Zaheer Abbas Khokhar for NA-127, Mian Azhar for NA-129 and imprisoned Dr Yasmin Rashid for NA-130. For the three constituencies of Islamabad (NA-46, 47 & 48), tickets have been awarded to Amir Masood Mughal, Shoaib Shaheen and Ali Bukhari respectively.