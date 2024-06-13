Factory fire claims life in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA - A fire broke out in a factory on Faisalabad Road in Sheikhupura on Wednesday, resulting in the loss of one life. According to a police spokesperson, the fire caused by a short circuit engulfed the factory, but the rescue firefighters bravely brought the fire under control and finally brought it under control. A search and rescue team recovered the body of the deceased, identified as 49-year-old Ghulam Farooq, son of Ghulam Yasin. The body was handed over to the family. An investigation into the incident is underway.