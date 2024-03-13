Ecosystem Destruction, Government & Human Role

An ecosystem is a group of flo­ra, fauna, and other living things that coexist and ben­efit from the same resources in a given area, including soil, wa­ter, food, and air. Similar to our human communi­ty, each city dweller de­pends on their own re­sources and engages with their surroundings. An ecosystem is important be­cause it serves as a habitat for many different kinds of wild plants and animals. It encourages different food webs and food chains to ex­pand. People can live longer thanks to it, as it governs important ecolog­ical processes. Every organism in an ecosystem has a certain function and aim. For all the creatures that depend on an ecosystem, upsetting its balance can have catastroph­ic consequences. Coral reefs are one type of ecosystems, but there are other smaller ones as well. The size and makeup of each ecosystem vary, but it’s crucial to keep in mind that they are symbiotic communi­ties regardless of size.

It’s well accepted that our globe is an ecosystem. The ecosystem’s equilibrium is thrown off when we introduce outside variables like ex­cessive carbon dioxide or methane, which has an impact on the ecosys­tem’s inhabitants. As a result, there is water scarcity, species extinction, global warming, etc. All life on Earth is impacted by these consequences, including humans. The devastation of ecosystems will eventually affect everyone and everything.

A steady and healthy ecology is referred to be “sustainable.” This indicates that it has the capacity to sustain and procreate. Biodiver­sity exists in sustainable environ­ments. Numerous organisms and species coexist and make contri­butions. Destroying ecosystems is already occurring. Our coral reefs have lost 25% of their area, and in the next 30 years, another 60% are expected to vanish. It results in il­licit fishing, water pollution, and ocean acidification. Illegal logging, human needs, and development are the main causes of deforesta­tion. Over a million hectares of for­est have been cut for development or burned. Our animal species are in danger due to declining popula­tions. The extinction of animal and plant species as a result of habi­tat loss is one of the most hazard­ous and distressing consequences of deforestation. Forests are home to 70% of all land animal and plant species. Deforestation endangers not just our recognized species but also undiscovered ones. The rain­forest’s canopy, which controls tem­perature, is derived from the trees that protect certain species. Simi­lar to a desert, deforestation causes a more dramatic night-to-day tem­perature change that could be lethal for many residents. The absence of trees not only results in habitat loss but also increases the amount of greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere. As beneficial carbon sinks, healthy forests take up car­bon dioxide from the atmosphere. Deforested places emit more car­bon and lose that ability.

The indigenous tribes that reside there and rely on the forest to sup­port their way of life are also at dan­ger when enormous tracts of for­est are cut away, causing exposed soil to deteriorate and the habitats of several species to be destroyed. Their way of existence is directly and immediately impacted by the disappearance of woods. A lot of in­digenous tribes rely on the forest’s resources for building materials, food, medicine, and cultural pur­poses. The loss of these resources presents numerous obstacles to the health and welfare of these people, many of which are found in isolated locations surrounded by thick for­ests. Human rights are affected by deforestation, especially for the nu­merous Indigenous tribes that live in frontline villages.

Frontline communities frequent­ly have little influence over chang­es made to their local environment by businesses and the government. These populations also experience the most direct and dangerous ef­fects of climate change and environ­mental deterioration. In addition to a multitude of issues for Indig­enous people, the loss of trees and other vegetation can contribute to climate change, desertification, soil erosion, fewer crops, flooding, and an increase in greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

The ecology is destroyed by hu­mans. In addition to overusing natu­ral resources, our way of life pollutes the environment. Though there is only one planet Earth, humans are currently utilizing one and a half of its resources. We destroy woods, construct roads, go hunting, chop down trees, and contaminate the en­vironment. We mismanage our re­sources. As an alternative, we ought to implement policies such as plant­ing trees everywhere in the whole country, especially in deforested ar­eas, and preserving more forests. Public education and legislative ac­tion are required to safeguard wild­life. Putting in motion several initia­tives to preserve threatened species of animals and plants.

Engr. Yaqoob Ali Baloch

The writer is a research scholar at Mehran UET, Jamshoro.