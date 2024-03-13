Ecosystem Destruction, Government & Human Role

An ecosystem is a group of flora, fauna, and other living things that coexist and benefit from the same resources in a given area, including soil, water, food, and air. Similar to our human community, each city dweller depends on their own resources and engages with their surroundings. An ecosystem is important because it serves as a habitat for many different kinds of wild plants and animals. It encourages different food webs and food chains to expand. People can live longer thanks to it, as it governs important ecological processes. Every organism in an ecosystem has a certain function and aim. For all the creatures that depend on an ecosystem, upsetting its balance can have catastrophic consequences. Coral reefs are one type of ecosystems, but there are other smaller ones as well. The size and makeup of each ecosystem vary, but it’s crucial to keep in mind that they are symbiotic communities regardless of size.
It’s well accepted that our globe is an ecosystem. The ecosystem’s equilibrium is thrown off when we introduce outside variables like excessive carbon dioxide or methane, which has an impact on the ecosystem’s inhabitants. As a result, there is water scarcity, species extinction, global warming, etc. All life on Earth is impacted by these consequences, including humans. The devastation of ecosystems will eventually affect everyone and everything.
A steady and healthy ecology is referred to be “sustainable.” This indicates that it has the capacity to sustain and procreate. Biodiversity exists in sustainable environments. Numerous organisms and species coexist and make contributions. Destroying ecosystems is already occurring. Our coral reefs have lost 25% of their area, and in the next 30 years, another 60% are expected to vanish. It results in illicit fishing, water pollution, and ocean acidification. Illegal logging, human needs, and development are the main causes of deforestation. Over a million hectares of forest have been cut for development or burned. Our animal species are in danger due to declining populations. The extinction of animal and plant species as a result of habitat loss is one of the most hazardous and distressing consequences of deforestation. Forests are home to 70% of all land animal and plant species. Deforestation endangers not just our recognized species but also undiscovered ones. The rainforest’s canopy, which controls temperature, is derived from the trees that protect certain species. Similar to a desert, deforestation causes a more dramatic night-to-day temperature change that could be lethal for many residents. The absence of trees not only results in habitat loss but also increases the amount of greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere. As beneficial carbon sinks, healthy forests take up carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Deforested places emit more carbon and lose that ability.
The indigenous tribes that reside there and rely on the forest to support their way of life are also at danger when enormous tracts of forest are cut away, causing exposed soil to deteriorate and the habitats of several species to be destroyed. Their way of existence is directly and immediately impacted by the disappearance of woods. A lot of indigenous tribes rely on the forest’s resources for building materials, food, medicine, and cultural purposes. The loss of these resources presents numerous obstacles to the health and welfare of these people, many of which are found in isolated locations surrounded by thick forests. Human rights are affected by deforestation, especially for the numerous Indigenous tribes that live in frontline villages.
Frontline communities frequently have little influence over changes made to their local environment by businesses and the government. These populations also experience the most direct and dangerous effects of climate change and environmental deterioration. In addition to a multitude of issues for Indigenous people, the loss of trees and other vegetation can contribute to climate change, desertification, soil erosion, fewer crops, flooding, and an increase in greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
The ecology is destroyed by humans. In addition to overusing natural resources, our way of life pollutes the environment. Though there is only one planet Earth, humans are currently utilizing one and a half of its resources. We destroy woods, construct roads, go hunting, chop down trees, and contaminate the environment. We mismanage our resources. As an alternative, we ought to implement policies such as planting trees everywhere in the whole country, especially in deforested areas, and preserving more forests. Public education and legislative action are required to safeguard wildlife. Putting in motion several initiatives to preserve threatened species of animals and plants.
Engr. Yaqoob Ali Baloch
The writer is a research scholar at Mehran UET, Jamshoro.