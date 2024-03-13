LPG cylinder latest prices in March 2024

People in various parts of Pakistan are facing loadshedding of natural gas in the holy month of Ramadan 2024 despite assurance from the government for uninterrupted supply during Sehri and Iftari timings.

The situation has forced people to buy LPG cylinders to avoid problems while preparing food for Sehri and Iftar. The price of 11.8 kilogramme cylinder, which is normally used by domestic household consumers, ranges between Rs9,000 to Rs13,000 in open market in different cities of the country.



Consumers can buy the cylinders from various online portals and get them delivered at their doorstep. Various companies also offer online sale service.

Besides the 11.8 kg cylinder, 10 kg Fiber LPG Gas Cylinders are available in both open markets and online portals. The minimum price starts from Rs10,500 while maximum prices vary company to company.



The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited also provides LPG cylinders in different cities fall under its jurisdiction.

The company provides 12kg cylinder against security charges of Rs7,000 while it charges Rs1,000 for regulator and Rs1,000 for services charges. As of March 2023, it charges Rs3,030 as LPG gas prices.

So, a consumer can get the SNGPL LGP cylinder filled with gas for Rs12,300 in Lahore, Rawalpindi and other cities. You can book the SNGPL LPG Cylinder by clicking here.



According to Ogra, the notified price of 11.8 kg cylinder stands at Rs3,030.25. It means the official price of 1kg will be Rs256.78. However, it is being sold for Rs300 per KG in the open market.