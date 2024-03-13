Poor investigation biggest obstacle in way of justice: SC

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday upheld the verdict of Sindh Service Tribunal for dismissal of a police official on account of defective investigation in a minor’s rape case. A three member bench headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar announced the verdict on appeal of police official. The top court in its order said that the investigation officer plays an important role in the justice system, adding that poor investigation is the biggest obstacle in the way of justice.
It said that only the officials who possess unblemished character should be part of disciplinary force, adding that a flawed investigation gradually contaminates the justice process. The investigating officer must act without any manipulation in the discharge of his sacred duty, it said, adding that a biased Interrogator becomes a threat to human rights. The court said that it is the duty of superior officers to make investigating officers work with integrity, without laziness or lust.
Meanwhile, Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa on Tuesday during hearing of a case stopped the lawyer to use the word of ‘partition’ instead of independence of Pakistan.
The CJP remarked that words of partition can be used by the people of India because they have never been rulers. We should use the words of freedom with pride, he said. A three-member bench of the top court presided by Chief Justice Isa heard the case pertaining to a property dispute.
The CJP said that we can’t run the case on basis of assumptions. If there is any proof of the property’s ownership then show it, he asked the petitioner. The court subsequently turned down the appeal of petitioner. It may be mentioned here that the petitioner even couldn’t present an ownership proof before lower and high courts.