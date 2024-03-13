Poor investigation biggest obstacle in way of justice: SC

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday upheld the verdict of Sindh Service Tribunal for dismissal of a police official on account of defec­tive investigation in a minor’s rape case. A three member bench head­ed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar announced the verdict on appeal of police official. The top court in its order said that the investigation of­ficer plays an important role in the justice system, adding that poor in­vestigation is the biggest obstacle in the way of justice.

It said that only the officials who possess unblemished charac­ter should be part of disciplinary force, adding that a flawed investi­gation gradually contaminates the justice process. The investigating officer must act without any ma­nipulation in the discharge of his sacred duty, it said, adding that a biased Interrogator becomes a threat to human rights. The court said that it is the duty of superior officers to make investigating offi­cers work with integrity, without laziness or lust.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of Paki­stan Qazi Faez Isa on Tuesday during hearing of a case stopped the lawyer to use the word of ‘partition’ instead of independence of Pakistan.

The CJP remarked that words of partition can be used by the peo­ple of India because they have nev­er been rulers. We should use the words of freedom with pride, he said. A three-member bench of the top court presided by Chief Justice Isa heard the case pertaining to a property dispute.

The CJP said that we can’t run the case on basis of assumptions. If there is any proof of the property’s owner­ship then show it, he asked the pe­titioner. The court subsequently turned down the appeal of petition­er. It may be mentioned here that the petitioner even couldn’t present an ownership proof before lower and high courts.