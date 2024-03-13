Two siblings recovered a day after they went missing in Karachi

Two young siblings who went missing from North Nazimabad, Karachi have been recovered safely, their mother confirmed.

The mother claimed that her brother had recovered the young siblings with the support of rangers and police.

She said she received a call from an unidentified contact number about the whereabouts of her children. The unidentified individuals returned the missing siblings in a mall near North Nazimabad.

Earlier, the woman shared the video about her missing children on social media and requested the public and authorities to trace them.

Police had registered a case against unidentified persons a day after two young siblings went missing in Karachi's North Nazimabad area.

The Haidri police lodged an FIR of alleged kidnap on the report of Salman Ahmed, an uncle of the missing children.

According to Ahmed's statement, the siblings, aged 12 and 11, went missing after leaving their house around 12pm on Tuesday and have not returned since.

Notably, the parents of the siblings have been divorced for nine years, with their mother relocating to Dubai for employment. She entrusted the children to her family for their education.