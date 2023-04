Share:

A five-day anti-polio campaign began in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today.

According to the health department, the campaign has been launched in Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan division, Peshawar divisions, Nowshera, Malakand divisions, in Afghan refugee camps and high-risk union councils along the border areas of the province.

More than three-million children up to five years of age will be vaccinated during the campaign.